Which WWE Superstar did Sable cheat on with Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar and Sable are a well-known couple in WWE, but their relationship and personal lives are mostly kept private. Still, a few stories and details about them have been released over the years. One was when the latter cheated on her then-husband with The Beast.

Sable first appeared in the Stamford-based promotion in 1996, and her first major angle involved her real-life husband Marc Mero, who she managed. However, she was able to shine on her own when Marco was injured in 1997 up until his return in 1998.

Marc and his former wife then left the promotion in 1999, but the latter returned to the company in 2003. A year before that, Lesnar had debuted in WWE. While Sable and Brock were spending some time in the promotion, Marc wrestled for other promotions like WCW and X Wrestling Federation.

During an interview on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Marc Mero shared how he learned about Sable cheating on him with Lesnar after listening to his ex-wife's voice messages.

"I have to listen to the first one to get to mine and it was another wrestler talking about them two. I remember thinking, 'when I find out who this guy is, I'm going to kick the living tar out of this man! And then, I found out it was Brock Lesnar! Steve, this gives forgiveness a whole new meaning! Our marriage was over. We ended up getting divorced, but God bless them! They got married. They have kids."

The former WWF couple separated in 2003, and the divorce was finalized in 2004. Meanwhile, the former manager and The Beast Incarnate started dating in 2003 and married in 2006. She was previously spotted supporting her husband at various events, even in the UFC.

Brock Lesnar reveals Sable has always been supportive of his career

The Beast Incarnate parted ways with the company in 2004 and later found himself in MMA and eventually in the UFC. On the other hand, his wife left the company eight months later.

In Brock Lesnar's book Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, the former Universal Champion explained how his wife was supportive after his exit from the Stamford-based promotion to pursue a different career in combat sports.

"I wanted to compete as a real athlete. I wanted to test myself. I talked it over with Rena (Sable), who was now my wife, and she assured me she would be supportive in anything I decided I was going to do. My wife knows I’m a competitor, and that competition is what drives me. It’s in my blood. It’s what I want to do. It’s what I was made for."

Despite all the issues, the wrestling couple remained strong and now have children. For now, it remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar, or even Sable, will be seen in WWE programming again.

