Who is Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lynn Lesnar and could she join WWE?

Brock Lesnar is one of the more notable WWE Superstars around, but he manages to keep his personal life mostly private. However, some may have heard of Mya Lynn Lesnar, just one of The Beast's gifted children.

Brock Lesnar and Sable had other partners before tying the knot. The former used to be with Nicole McClain, with whom he had twins in 2002 – a son, Luke, and a daughter, Mya Lynn.

The WWE couple then married in 2006 and had their first son, Turk, in 2009. The following year, they had their second child, Duke. Sable also has a daughter, Mariah Richardson, from a previous marriage.

Mya Lynn Lesnar is just as gifted as her brother and father and also shines in multiple sports. She is a Minnesota State Champion who competes in volleyball, track and field, and excels at shotput. Mya Lynn is even considered the sixth-best shot-putter in the country. The 20-year-old made headlines after she committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils track and field team.

A pro wrestling career, perhaps even one in WWE, looks like a possibility, but that doesn't seem to be her focus right now. Like Brock, Mya Lynn Lesnar is gifted and does well in different sports and there's no doubt that she will also be skilled in combat sports.

If she does land a spot in the Stamford-based promotion, it could be because her family have played a part. But it's also hard to deny that her natural talent in sports could get her there.

Sun Devil Cross Country/Track @SunDevilTFXC



Mya Lesnar goes 17.01m/55' 9¾" to jump up into ASU's top-10 shot put list! That's two program top-10 marks for the second-year. 8TH ALL-TIME!Mya Lesnar goes 17.01m/55' 9¾" to jump up into ASU's top-10 shot put list! That's two program top-10 marks for the second-year. 8TH ALL-TIME! 🔥Mya Lesnar goes 17.01m/55' 9¾" to jump up into ASU's top-10 shot put list! That's two program top-10 marks for the second-year. 🔱 https://t.co/hHUpkncZrZ

Mya Lynn Lesnar's twin brother seems to have plans to follow Brock Lesnar's path in WWE

While there are still some questions regarding The Beast Incarnate's daughter in WWE, the same can't be said about her twin.

Luke Lesnar is a three-time Minnesota State Champion like his sister and excels in ice hockey. He has, in the past, shared a now-deleted photo of himself training at the promotion's Performance Center, which seemed to point to his WWE aspirations.

Still, there have been no further reports or updates regarding Luke's status with WWE or pro wrestling in general. It's also possible that he just might be focusing on other sports or projects for now.

Us getting to see Brock Lesnar's children in WWE is something that could happen in the future. Even if they do decide not to follow in their father's footsteps, it's evident they will also do just fine in their chosen sport.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes