Was Sable fired from WWE? Uncovering the truth of her departure

Sable was one of the most popular women in WWE and even outside of the sport. She has had two runs in the Stamford-based promotion, and her return to the company was quite fast considering the fallout of her first departure.

The now 55-year-old former superstar began her wrestling journey alongside her ex-husband Marc Mero as his manager. She eventually became a singles competitor and even won the Women's Championship in 1998. The following year, she dropped the title and exited the company.

Sable's first exit from WWF in June 1999 was quite controversial. She sued the company for $110 million for alleged sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. The former superstar reduced the amount she was seeking and eventually settled out of the court in August of that same year.

The former star returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2003, where she met her current husband Brock Lesnar. Sable left WWE for the second time in 2004 on good terms, stating she wanted to spend more time with her family.

According to Brock Lesnar in his book Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, he wanted her then-girlfriend to leave WWE before they married, which Sable did.

"I wanted to marry Rena. However, before I could do this, I needed her to get out of WWE. 'If we want a relationship,' I told her, 'neither one of us can work for that company. We both know the long-term side effects of everything there.' That was my only demand. Nothing else. Just that. And so she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She had worked so hard to get back into that company, and now she was leaving it again, except this time she was giving up her career for me. It couldn’t have been an easy decision,"

Lesnar and Rena initially got engaged in 2004 but were called off the following year. They were engaged again in 2006 and married in May of that same year.

Vince McMahon wanted Sable to do one thing before she returned to WWE in 2003

During her time off from the Stamford-based promotion, the now 55-year-old attempted a run in Hollywood. She was on the cover of Playboy and had small appearances on a few shows and films. However, her acting career wasn't taking off.

According to her ex-husband Marc Mero, Sable thought about returning to WWE after she was apparently "getting a little disappointed with her acting career." Mero explained that he thought the company wouldn't entertain her after the lawsuit, but they still did. He added that before Sable returned, she had to apologize to a number of Hall of Famers.

"She went back to wrestling and she had to apologize to certain people. I think it was The Undertaker or Stone Cold or certain people. Vince made sure that she apologized because a lot of people were upset that she was coming back. She did that and made amends and went back and you know, had to do what Vince asked her to do." [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The former WWE Superstar has since remained private, occasionally being seen with her husband Brock Lesnar. It remains to be seen whether she will appear at the promotion once more after their rocky journey.

