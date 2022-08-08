Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Sable?

Former WWE Superstar Sable was once one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in the world. A former women's champion and two-time Playboy Covergirl, Sable seemingly had it all throughout her time in the business.

Sable was one of the first Divas to stand out in the company and pushed forward an era that has only recently ended. The now 55-year-old paved the way for some of the best female wrestlers in history to go on and change the business. However, her contributions have seemingly been forgotten.

Sable last appeared for WWE in 2004, when it was reported that she had departed the promotion on good terms for the second time. The former women's champion was in a relationship with Brock Lesnar then but hasn't made any further appearances for the company in almost two decades.

Sable has started a family since she departed from WWE

After Sable's divorce from Marc Mero was finalized back in 2004, she moved on to a relationship with Brock Lesnar, whom she met while working for the Stamford-based company during her second stint.

Sable and Lesnar married in 2006 and have since welcomed two children. Duke and Turk arrived in 2009 and 2010, respectively, and Sable has since become family orientated but has been spotted supporting her husband throughout his UFC career. She was even part of Lesnar's career in NJPW before he parted ways with the company in 2007.

The Florida-born superstar is one of the women who are yet to return as part of the Women's Revolution, and it was recently noted that Torrie Wilson was banned from mentioning her name as part of her Hall of Fame induction speech.

Sable isn't on social media and remains out of the spotlight as the WWE Universe continues to push for her to be added to the Hall of Fame, where she rightfully belongs.

