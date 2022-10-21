Former WWE Superstar Val Venis discussed Sable's 1999 lawsuit against the promotion during a recent interview.

The former WWE Women's Champion was signed to the WWE between 1996 and 1999, and again between 2003 and 2004. She became one of the company's most popular acts. However, Rena Greek's departure from WWE in 1999 was controversial and involved a $110,000,000 lawsuit, in which she alleged sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions.

Now, fellow WWE Attitude Era star Val Venis has given his thoughts on her departure and legal challenge. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, Venis seemed surprised when he found out how much the lawsuit was worth. He also noted that she did have a legitimate claim, given that someone once defecated in her bag backstage, but that her desired compensation figure was too high.

"That's the conclusion I came to. I felt like she had a legitimate claim. Not for $140,000,000," he said (2:25 - 2:42)

The interview's host then noted that the lawsuit was for $110,000,000, not $140,000,000.

When was Sable's last WWE match?

Sable's last match in the WWE was also the last time she ever competed in a wrestling ring.

On the June 29th 2004 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the former WWE Women's Champion took on fellow Playboy cover star, Torrie Wilson. Wilson defeated Sable via pinfall after losing to her in the same fashion just two days prior.

Following her second and final departure, Sable would accompany her husband Brock Lesnar to the ring in New Japan Pro Wresting.

