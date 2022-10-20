WWE Attitude Era legend Val Venis has given his thoughts on Ric Flair's final match.

Flair wrestled his last match at the tail end of July 2022 as part of a huge Starrcast event. The weekend was full of fanfare, including a fan convention, a comedy roast of the Nature Boy, and an arena-sized wrestling show promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions. Flair's 'last' match was the main event of the show, as he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair and Andrade walked out of the event victorious.

WWE Attitude Era veteran and former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis recently gave his thoughts on the match. During a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, real-life Sean Morley stated that he loved Ric Flair but that the Nature Boy obviously couldn't perform like he used to. Venis did, however, note that he was happy to see Flair get out there, and that the match was nostalgic.

"I'm glad he got out there, and I think it was somewhat nostalgic but he just can't perform like he did before. So, I think, to leave that as the last match... eh." he said (0:28 - 0:45)

Ric Flair 'passed out twice' during his last match

Though Ric was able to come out of his last match relatively unscathed, he did have some difficulties.

The Nature Boy noted that he passed out twice during the match due to dehydration. Flair claimed that while training for the event, he ended up cutting too much weight.

"I don’t think people realized I passed out twice. What happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict. I wanted my perfect weight to be like 220 going in. So the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn’t hydrate because I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219. So anyway, I went to the ring at about 217 pounds." he added (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Following the event, Flair teased that this might not even be his last match. You can read more about it right here.

