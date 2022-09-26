Ric Flair possibly teases in-ring return, says he'll never retire 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has taken to social media and stated that he will never retire from the wrestling business.

Flair wrestled his last match at the tail end of July this year. In that match, The Nature Boy and son-in-law Andrade El Idolo took on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

During the match, Flair even bled and reportedly passed out twice due to dehydration. Despite Starrcast Events and Jim Crockett Promotions promoting the event as Ric Flair's Last Match, The Nature Boy still teased an in-ring return, only a short time after the event.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to once again tease a return to the ring. In a post to his official Twitter account, Flair celebrated 50 years in wrestling and thanked those that had helped him along the way. Flair also wrote that he would never retire.

"Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain... I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

What was the response from fans to Ric Flair's tweet?

Wrestling fans across the board have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on The Nature Boy's return tease.

One fan thinks we'll see Flair on an upcoming RAW in Charlotte, NC.

One fan quoted an iconic Flair promo and attached a GIF of The Nature Boy.

Another fan called Flair a wrestling god.

One fan called Flair "old yeller" in reference to his initial retirement feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008.

One fan called The Nature Boy the best to ever do it.

Flair stepped away from WWE in 2008 but returned to TNA to compete in 2010. He also toured Australia with Hulk Hogan post-retirement, where he once again got in the ring.

What did you think of Ric Flair's tweet? Would you like to see him make one more return to the ring? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

