"Don’t ever lose who you are" - WWE Hall of Famer offers advice to Roman Reigns following his return on SmackDown

2-Time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has sent a message to Roman Reigns on social media during this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief made his long-awaited return to the blue brand accompanied by his special counsel Paul Heyman, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa. During an in-ring segment, he properly welcomed The Master Strategist into The Bloodline by gifting him an Honorary Uce t-shirt and embracing him.

After the wholesome segment, Ric Flair took to Twitter to send a message to Roman Reigns, acknowledging him as the face of WWE and advising him to never lose who he is.

"Roman Reigns - You’re The Flagship Of The Company. Don’t Ever Lose Who You Are. Don’t Share That With Anybody But Blood! SmackDown," wrote Flair.

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns' next title defense will take place at WWE Crown Jewel

The Head of the Table has been the world champion for over 700 days, one of the most dominant runs in recent memory. He captured the Universal Championship at Payback in 2020 and the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.

He is set to defend the gold against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The story began after The Maverick challenged The Tribal Chief to a title match on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The two major stars have never collided in the ring before, and many fans are curious to see what will go down when they lock horns.

Reigns has been the face of WWE for several years, and it doesn't seem like his historic run will come to an end anytime soon.

Do you think Logan Paul will dethrone Roman at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

