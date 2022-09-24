Roman Reigns strips Bloodline shirt off WWE Superstar before giving him new status

Roman Reigns stripped The Bloodline t-shirt off Sami Zayn before surprising him with a new 'Honorary Uce' one.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns walking down to the ring alongside his Bloodline stablemates. It looked like the tension between Sami Zayn, and the rest of the members hadn't been resolved as all the other members wore different t-shirts than the former Intercontinental Champion.

Roman started by asking the people of Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before handing the microphone to Paul Heyman. The Wiseman addressed Solo Sikoa's interference at Clash at the Castle, saying that the elders of the Samoan dynasty sent the former NXT North American Champion to end the 'conspiracies' against the Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso then stated that he and Jey would retain their tag titles later tonight against the Brawling Brutes as the latter shouted, 'We The Ones.'

Jey Uso handed the microphone to Reigns, who called upon Sikoa. The Undisputed Universal Champion stated that Solo answered to him and asked Sikoa to acknowledge him, which the latter did without hesitation.

When Reigns' music hit, Sami asked for it to be stopped, which surprised his Bloodline stablemates. Zayn then said he would like to acknowledge the Tribal Chief to show his gratitude.

With a smirk, Reigns said that he liked Sami Zayn but questioned why he had The Bloodline shirt on and asked him to remove it. The Tribal Chief claimed he didn't want the Canadian star to ever wear a Bloodline shirt again as Jey Uso forcefully removed Zayn's shirt.

When fans thought they would see a betrayal, Roman Reigns handed him a new shirt with the words 'Honorary Uce.' Zayn acknowledged his Tribal Chief before embracing him.

It now looks like Roman Reigns has officially welcomed Zayn to the group. With The Tribal Chief's approval, it remains to be seen what the Master Strategist will do next.

