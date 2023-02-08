How did Brock Lesnar get away with referencing WWE star who isn't allowed to be mentioned on TV? Interesting loophole found

Brock Lesnar recently made headlines after his recent promo on RAW, not only for its adult content but also for referencing a forbidden name. The Beast stated that he spent four to five hours in bed with his wife, Sable, but all he could think about was Bobby Lashley. However, there was one very simple loophole for this.

Brock Lesnar was able to get away with referencing Sable as he didn't outright state her name. As revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson in the past, mentioning the 55-year-old's name was forbidden in WWE.

"You're not even allowed to mention her (Sable) name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

Brock Lesnar and Sable began dating in 2003 and tied the knot in 2006. They both have two children together, Turk and Duke. In a previous relationship, Lesnar had another son, Luke, and a daughter, Mya Lynn. The former WWE Superstar also had a daughter, Mariah, in a previous relationship.

Brock Lesnar's wife Sable had a previous issue with WWE

Sable was one of the most famous female superstars back in the day, and her name ban in WWE is a surprise for some. Still, she didn't really have the most positive relationship with the company.

The 55-year-old departed the company in 1999 and sued the company for $110 million for alleged unsafe working conditions and sexual harassment. They settled out of court after she reduced the amount.

According to Sable's former husband and WWE Superstar Marc Mero, he was even unsure if the Stamford-based promotion would bring her back after the entire lawsuit.

"I'll never forget, she said to me 'What do you think about me going back to WWF?' I said 'Oh my gosh. Absolutely not. After suing them, after everything we've been through? I know that the other wrestlers are disgruntled, you're not going to be liked there. I can tell you right now, Vince would never take your phone call.' And she said 'I already called him.'"

Despite all of this, Sable returned to the company in 2003 and teamed up with Vince McMahon. She departed for the second time the following year to focus on her family.

Brock Lesnar's recent character may have been toned down, but he continues to be entertaining for fans. It remains to be seen if Sable's name and character will return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

