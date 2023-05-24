Was Cora Jade's eye injury on NXT planned? What you must know

Cora Jade wrestled on WWE NXT this week. The former NXT Women’s Champion took on Lyra Valkyria in the semifinal of the tournament for the vacant Women’s Championship. After the match, Cora was seen bleeding from the side of her right eye. It seems that the cut wasn’t part of the original plan.

Cora Jade failed to advance to the tournament final on NXT this week. She attacked Lyra Valkyria after the win. However, this seemingly led to Lyra’s elbow brushing Cora's right side, busting her open. The angle saw Cora take out Lyra with a kendo stick to the leg.

Vic Joseph referred to Cora Jade as a sore loser as she attempted to take out her opponent with a kendo stick. Lyra was taken to the back, where she received medical treatment. She also hoped to face Roxanne Perez in the tournament final at NXT Battleground.

Unfortunately for Lyra, Roxanne couldn’t advance to the final as she was bested by Tiffany Stratton in the main event this week. Daddy’s Little Rich Girl took out the Prodigy with a smooth moonsault to grab the win. After the match, Stratton confronted Lyra, whom she’ll meet in the final this Sunday.

As the segment continued, a mysterious hooded figure jumped Roxanne Perez from behind. The young star was knocked out, and the attacker immediately left the scene. It remains to be seen who this mystery attacker is.

Cora Jade takes out her frustration on Lyra Valkyria on WWE NXT

The two women kicked off this week’s edition of the white and gold brand. WWE aired a promo hyping up the semifinal between the two stars. Luck, however, wasn’t on Cora’s side as she failed to beat Lyra for the opportunity to win the NXT Women’s Championship.

As Lyra celebrated her win, she was attacked by Cora from behind. The babyface was further weakened with a kendo stick shot. Lyra was seen limping her way to the ring during the main event.

It remains to be seen if she will be at her 100% this Sunday. Click here to check out the final match card for NXT Battleground.

