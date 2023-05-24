Final NXT Battleground match card (May 23): Women's Championship finalists confirmed and more

NXT Battleground will emanate from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, this Sunday. The final card for the May 28th premium live event was made official after the go-home edition of NXT for Battleground.

WWE announced that Tiffany Stratton will take on Lyra Valkyria for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. Both Stratton and Valkyria advanced to the tournament final with their respective wins over Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade this week on the white and gold brand.

For those unaware, the title was vacated in the wake of Indi Hartwell’s injury at NXT Spring Breakin’. The Australian wrestler was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023 and reunited with The Way on the red brand.

Also set for NXT Battleground is the tag team title match between Gallus and The Creed Brothers. The match was made official after Julius Creed said he and his brother Brutus would take the titles from Wolfgang and Mark Coffey this Sunday.

Below is the updated match card for NXT Battleground as of Tuesday, May 23.

Carmelo Hayes (c) (with Trick Williams) vs. Bron Breakker – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria – Tournament final for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

Noam Dar (c) vs. Dragon Lee – British Rounds Rules match for the NXT Heritage Cup

Wes Lee (c) vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy – Triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Last Man Standing match

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (with Joe Coffey) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) – Tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak brawl ahead of NXT Battleground

Dragunov and Dijak have been at war with each other for weeks now. The two men were once again at each other’s throats on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Dijak attacked Dragunov during an interview segment in the men’s locker room.

The brawl continued in the main event of the show. Dragunov delivered a blow to Dijak from behind while he was entering the ring. The two men threw each other into the NXT Universe. The brawl also involved the use of steel steps.

It remains to be seen who will be the Last Man Standing this Sunday.

