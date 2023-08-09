Was Jimmy Uso's interference a last-minute decision at WWE SummerSlam?

At SummerSlam last weekend, Roman Reigns was able to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship because of the interference from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Ahead of the show, the rules for the Tribal Combat match were made clear that there couldn't be interference, and the two men had to settle their differences alone.

This appeared to change since Reigns needed the help of two members of his family to finally defeat Jey Uso, and it could have been a last-minute decision. It was revealed after the show that Reigns suffered an injury in the opening stages of the match, which appears to have been off the Suicide Dive to the outside.

If this injury meant that Reigns was unable to finish the match on his own, then it's entirely feasible that this was a called audible that was caused mid-match, which is why Paul Heyman appeared quite smug when Uso appeared by Roman Reigns knew nothing about it.

Was this the planned ending for WWE SummerSlam?

It was a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns was going to win at SummerSlam since WWE probably has a much bigger plan for him. This means that the outcome was potentially always going to see Reigns leave as the Champion so that he could take some time away once again.

Jimmy's interference could have been used to help finish the match so that Reigns wasn't further injured and then set up a new feud that would now allow him to have time off.

Reigns is expected to be at SmackDown this week, but after that, it is currently unknown when he will appear again since he isn't expected to wrestle at Payback.

Do you think Jimmy Uso's interference at SummerSlam was a last-minute decision? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below!

