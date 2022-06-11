John Cena is a bonafide legend in WWE. Over the years, he has accomplished almost everything the business has to offer.

His hard work in the gym undoubtedly helped him gain success. He showcases one of the best physiques around the globe. However, if you're wondering if he has represented his body in the Mr. Olympia contest, we've got you covered in this article.

Was John Cena a part of the Mr. Olympia contest?

The answer is no. Prior to professional wrestling, the current Hollywood star attempted a career in bodybuilding. However, he slowly transitioned out and never represented himself in the Mr. Olympia contest.

Popular UFC star Conor McGregor knew about Cena's failed bodybuilding career. In an interview with TMZ Sports, he marked the WWE Superstar by calling him a 'Failed Mr. Olympia Mother F****r'. Here's a clip from the interview:

Sure, Cena may not have gained much success in bodybuilding, but he is arguably the most decorated performer of his generation.

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time in WWE

On June 27, 2022, John Cena will complete 20 years in WWE and it has been a thrilling ride, to say the least.

He debuted, boldly uttering the words "Ruthless Aggression". This statement ultimately became synonymous with an entire era of professional wrestling. Following his stunning debut, he quickly became a major star in the business.

After some time passed, Cena wasn't just a superstar, he became the face of the company. He stood at the top of WWE's mountain for over a decade. During this time, he had classic rivalries with the likes of Edge, Triple H, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles.

He has won a record 16 world championships in WWE, and that isn't it. He is also a former United States and Tag Team Champion. He's one of the very few stars to win all of the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Much like Dwayne Johnson, John Cena has slowly transitioned to being a mainstream actor. In Hollywood, he has worked in popular movie franchises like The Fast and The Furious and is also the lead star of the popular series Peacemaker.

The Leader of The Cenation has gradually stopped making frequent appearances in WWE, but fans will be delighted when he appears on June 27 to spend some time with the WWE Universe.

