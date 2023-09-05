Was John Cena supposed to appear on RAW? Verifying whether major segment was a last-minute modification or not

John Cena didn’t appear in flesh on RAW this week. Instead, he was mocked by former rival The Miz in a hilarious segment. Fans might wonder if the Cenation leader was supposed to appear on WWE’s flagship show.

To answer the question, no. Cena wasn’t advertised for RAW this week. He’s only been scheduled for SmackDown thus far. The 16-time world champion is set for consecutive episodes of the blue brand starting September 15.

Fans will next see him in action at the Superstar Spectacle event in India. The 46-year-old star will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci (with Gunther in their corner) at the September 8 event in Hyderabad.

Cena’s latest WWE appearance transpired at Payback 2023 this past Saturday. The wrestler-turned-actor was given a hosting gig at the Premium Live Event. Additionally, he guest refereed the match between LA Knight and The Miz.

John Cena came face-to-face with both superstars during the match. He almost came to blows with them as well. After the match, he joined LA Knight on the ramp and endorsed him as the next top star on the WWE roster.

The Miz mocks John Cena on WWE RAW

The Miz never fails to entertain people inside the squared circle. The A-lister hosted another edition of The MizTV with special guest John Cena. Miz mocked Cena’s "You can’t see me" shtick by having the cameras film thin air during his entrance.

After cutting a promo on his former opponent, The Miz pretended to physically confront the invisible Cena. He slapped the air, pretended to be shoved by it, and then hit a Skull Crushing Finale.

The segment ended with The Miz calling out LA Knight for a singles match without a special guest referee and outside interference. It remains to be seen if the Megastar will accept the A-lister’s challenge on SmackDown this Friday.

