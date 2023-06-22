Was LA Knight fired by WWE during his previous run?

LA Knight is currently one of the most over superstars in WWE. Although he only made his main roster debut last year, he has the WWE Universe behind him saying, "Yeah!" However, this is not his first run with the company.

In 2013, LA Knight reported to the WWE Performance Center and was known as Slate Randall. He became an enhancement talent in NXT and mostly lost his matches. Knight was not fired by WWE in his initial run but was released from his contract.

In August 2014, he was released from the company. According to reports, the Stamford-based promotion was unhappy with his Twitter posts and an e-mail he sent. The contents of the message were not disclosed but were believed to be enough to "bury" the superstar in the eyes of the company.

Why did it take a while for LA Knight to return to WWE?

Eli Drake found major success in IMPACT Wrestling

The 40-year-old returned to the independent circuit after his release from WWE. He eventually made his way to IMPACT Wrestling (FKA TNA) and later on to NWA. Still, the Stamford-based promotion remained interested in him.

In a previous interview, Knight revealed that WWE approached him in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He rejected the first two offers since the pay was relatively low compared to what he made in IMPACT at the time.

The Stamford-based promotion offered him the same money in 2018, but the Smackdown star decided to take the risk. However, personal issues prevented him from jumping ship.

The former Million Dollar Champion finally returned to WWE in 2021, where he began as a member of the NXT roster. In May 2022, he debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models. In September of that same year, he returned to being LA Knight.

What kind of interesting advice did LA Knight receive regarding his WWE contract?

It's no secret that despite the success and popularity the SmackDown star has received in recent months, WWE is not doing much regarding his character. Due to this, Mark Henry had some suggestions for him.

On Busted Open Radio, the former superstar shared that Knight should try talking directly to the management. He then advised the current star to "lobby for yourself" and not renew his contract to make an impact.

"I don't know if LA Knight is doing that. You gotta lobby for yourself," he explained. "And if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don't try to renew."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Megastar now in his second run with the company.

