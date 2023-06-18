"When your contract comes up, don't try to renew" - Mark Henry has words of advice for popular WWE Superstar

LA Knight has been one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE for some time. However, recent booking decisions haven't favored him, and Mark Henry believes he needs to do something different to get a push.

LA Knight had a decent run on NXT, where a rivalry against Cameron Grimes earned him a short reign with the Million Dollar Championship. Fans got behind the 40-year-old WWE star soon after he made his main roster debut.

Even though LA Knight is excellent on the mic and a remarkable in-ring performer, he is yet to do anything of note on the main roster. The creative team seems not to be focusing on him as he has been getting himself over organically.

Commenting on Knight's position on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and Bully Ray lamented how the creative team decides to push certain stars.

"It su**s, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, 'Well, he's already getting over, let's do something with somebody else,' rather than pile it on that guy. Pour the gasoline on the fire," Henry said.

The Hall of Famer shared some advice for Knight that included him talking directly to management.

"The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Say something. 'Will y'all do something with me, please? I'm busting my a*s, I'm getting over.'"

Henry concluded by advising Knight to lobby for himself or refuse to renew his contract when the time comes to make an impact.

"I don't know if LA Knight is doing that. You gotta lobby for yourself," he explained. "And if they say no, then you know what the deal is. When your contract comes up, don't try to renew." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Claiton @CBEffect_ LA KNIGHT IS SO OVER



LOOK THIS POP LA KNIGHT IS SO OVERLOOK THIS POP https://t.co/zsQaew9cFw

The creative team needs to invest in the 40-year-old WWE star if they plan to make him a future world champion. He is seemingly as over in the company as some of the top stars and has been working hard to get himself in the spotlight every week.

A WWE veteran does not think LA Knight will become a world champion soon

Seth Rollins currently holds the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Roman Reigns is enjoying his iconic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans have been speculating who will eventually defeat the two for their respective titles.

Many fans and former WWE Superstars want to see LA Knight win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank contract and challenge for a world title. However, Vince Russo, the promotion's former head writer, thinks the 40-year-old WWE star won't win a big title in the coming year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, the former writer addressed Knight's chances of winning the MITB briefcase.

"It's so hard to ask me that question because if you're asking me, 'Can he be up there?' I'd say yes. But the way they do business, I say no. They would have to change the way they do business and really get behind him, and based on track record, I just don't see them doing that," Russo said.

According to Russo, LA Knight won't make it big or reach the top anytime soon due to the creative team's booking patterns. Fans must wait and see how WWE books Knight in the coming months.

Do you think the SmackDown star should refuse to re-sign with the company if he doesn't win a big title? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes