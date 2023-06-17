LA Knight will not be a WWE world champion in the next year, according to former writer (Exclusive)

Many WWE fans view LA Knight as the top pick to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, based on WWE's track record of booking the SmackDown star, Vince Russo is not convinced that he is a realistic world title contender.

Knight's popularity sky-rocketed thanks to his entertaining performances while feuding with Bray Wyatt in late 2022 and early 2023. The 40-year-old recently defeated Montez Ford on SmackDown to qualify for the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo addressed whether Knight could win a world title if he captures the Money in the Bank briefcase:

"It's so hard to ask me that question because if you're asking me, 'Can he be up there?' I'd say yes. But the way they do business, I say no. They would have to change the way they do business and really get behind him, and based on track record, I just don't see them doing that." [1:11 – 1:36]

WWE's male world titles are currently held by Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Champion) and Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion).

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why he would book an intergender rivalry between Baron Corbin and WWE Women's Champion Asuka. He also discussed whether the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner could target Austin Theory's United States Championship.

LA Knight's ups and downs en route to Money in the Bank

One of the biggest matches of LA Knight's career took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble against Bray Wyatt. Although the former NXT star lost, he emerged from the storyline with a lot of momentum.

Knight was expected to appear at WrestleMania 39, especially as the two-night event emanated from his fictional home city of Los Angeles, California. However, he did not feature on the show in any capacity.

With Money in the Bank approaching, Knight is potentially on the verge of entering WWE's world title picture for the first time. Butch, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura have also qualified for the ladder match.

