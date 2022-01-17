Was Mustafa Ali a cop before joining WWE?

Mustafa Ali has been in the headlines after he publicly requested a release from WWE following a reported disagreement with Vince McMahon.

Given how WWE has released superstars since 2020, they shouldn't have any issue letting go of Ali. But what was the story of Mustafa Ali being a cop before he joined WWE?

Ali's life before WWE will give fans perspective on the dedication he has towards the pro wrestling business. He was always determined to maintain positive core values as a human being. Ali has been in several situations that have tested and built his moral standing - something that he proudly holds today.

Perhaps one of the biggest tests of Ali's life was his four-year tenure as a police officer in Homewood, Illinois. He only fully quit his job as a police officer when he got the opportunity to sign with WWE. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Mustafa Ali revealed why he joined the police department.

“I had joined the police department because I truly believed that, at its core, the police officer profession was a noble one,” says Ali. “To protect and to serve, to lay your life down to protect the innocent. I felt, what could be more noble than that? I was well aware of all the problems that the police department was having with the community, and I was aware that it needed change. I thought the best way to bring change to the police department [was] from within. That’s why I joined.”

Mustafa Ali also spent a few years on the independent scene trying to lay low on purpose. Along with his dedication to pro wrestling that wasn't earning him a steady paycheque, his duties as a police officer, as well as his responsibilities as a husband and father, it has been a journey requiring immense dedication and commitment.

How did Mustafa Ali's police colleagues discover his "second life"?

The Cruiserweight Classic (CWC) tournament in 2016 was a game-changer for Mustafa Ali in his life and career. He was a last-minute replacement for Brazilian wrestler Zumbi who couldn't make it, and he represented Pakistan -- a country he has shared heritage with along with India.

Daniel Bryan, who was one of the commentators for the CWC, mentioned Ali's career as a cop in Chicago. Interestingly, one of the radio dispatch officers in Ali's team happened to be watching the WWE Network that day. He was discovered, and when he came back from his "vacation", he realized something was different. In an interview with ESPN, Ali said:

"When I eventually came back to roll call, everyone was staring and smirking at me," Ali said. "I said, 'What's going on?' And they said, 'How was your vacation?' I told them it was a lot of fun, but they kept pressing. 'Where did you say you went again? Who did you go with?' She took a picture and sent it around to everyone, so yeah, they eventually found out."

From an aspiring wrestler to a cop to a WWE superstar, Ali has had quite the journey. If he's granted his release, what will the future hold? Will Ali finally be able to freely send the "message" that he wants to outside of the company?

