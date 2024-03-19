Was R-Truth's win on WWE RAW legitimate? Analyzing the conclusion of the match

Tonight on RAW, R-Truth and The Miz faced off against Indus Sher in a tag team title qualifying match. Towards the end of the match, Truth was knocked out by Sanga, and he fell on top of Veer Mahaan to pin him. However, many fans are claiming that this wasn't a legitimate victory since Truth was knocked out. In this article, we will analyze the legitimacy of the result.

For a tag team victory to be legitimate, both men have to be the legal partners, and the person being pinned should have his shoulders on the mat for the three counts. During the match, R-Truth and Veer had tagged into the match and were legal for their respective team. Secondly, it was a clean three-count. Hence, Truth's consciousness during the pinfall is not relevant to the result of the match, making this result legitimate.

R-Truth previously picked a similar win against JD McDonagh when he fell on top of him through a table and ended up winning the match.

Awesome Truth is now one step closer to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This will also renew their rivalry with Judgment Day, which has been ongoing for the past few months since the group attacked Truth.

R-Truth opens up on how he was treated by Judgment Day

For several weeks, R-Truth had convinced himself that he was a part of Judgment Day even after the group constantly reminded him that he was not. This made for some funny and memorable moments between Truth and the group.

Even after getting beaten down by the group multiple times, Truth didn't get the message until he was viciously beaten up one night on RAW. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Truth recalled how he was treated on Judgment Day.

"I'll say this, it is what it is and it was what it was. I'm sore, I'm hurt. Emotionally. Physically. I still got my ... Judgment Day. I'm not done with them yet. I'm not done with them. I made them a lot of money. I got them a good deal on TV, I got the cable hooked up, I did all that stuff around there with Judgment Day," said Truth. "You saw how they treated me? Not only did they beat me down, but what DP [Damian Priest] did last week? Nah ... I just don't wanna talk about it."

It will be interesting to see if Awesome Truth can capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

