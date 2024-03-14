"You saw how they treated me?" - Top WWE Superstar is upset with The Judgment Day; says he's "hurt"

A WWE RAW Superstar recently opened up about how he still had unfinished business with The Judgment Day on the Monday Night Show. The said performer is none other than R-Truth, who's involved in a major storyline with the stable.

R-Truth's attempts to become a part of Judgment Day and subsequent feud with the faction have accounted for some memorable moments. The rivalry is still heavily featured on TV, with the veteran performer colliding with Damian Priest on the latest edition of WWE RAW. Despite a valiant effort from Truth, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder emerged victorious in the clash, thanks to timely interference from his stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, R-Truth opened up about his equation with the stable. The 52-year-old stated that he was emotionally and physically "hurt" and that he was far from done with The Judgment Day. He also mentioned how he had done nothing but good things for the faction, only for them to turn against him.

"I'll say this, it is what it is and it was what it was. I'm sore, I'm hurt. Emotionally. Physically. I still got my ... Judgment Day. I'm not done with them yet. I'm not done with them. I made them a lot of money. I got them a good deal on TV, I got the cable hooked up, I did all that stuff around there with Judgment Day," said Truth. "You saw how they treated me? Not only did they beat me down, but what DP [Damian Priest] did last week? Nah ... I just don't wanna talk about it." (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Check out the video below:

Road Dogg on the possibility of R-Truth winning a world title in WWE

A few days back, on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about the chances of R-Truth capturing a world title in the company before retiring.

The Senior Vice President of Live Events of WWE believed that if the promotion is keen on putting the gold on R-Truth, they need to make him more credible by booking him to win matches more often.

“So what we would have to do is, if he was going to have a little run there, legitimize him a little bit. He'd have to start actually working a little bit, in my opinion. I don't think he could fall into it. I think he'd have to win it. That's a lot to think about, man, but could you write him into a way of doing it? Heck yeah, you could, and it would be a huge pop when it happened right then."

Expand Tweet

With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, it remains to be seen if R-Truth's current form will earn him a match at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

Poll : Do you see R-Truth winning a World Title in WWE down the line Yes No 0 votes View Discussion