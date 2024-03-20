Was Vince McMahon the reason for AJ Lee's WWE departure? 

AJ Lee has been mentioned a few times in the wrestling world over the past few months. From CM Punk telling us she was doing fine on an episode of RAW to Michael Cole introducing Punk as AJ Lee's husband on a pre-show, and now to her name being in the mix for a WWE return.

AJ Lee has not wrestled since she departed from the Stamford-based promotion in 2015. The former WWE Superstar has claimed on various podcasts that she has retired for good. However, fans often wonder if Vince McMahon was the reason behind her retirement. The answer is no.

Vince McMahon had a reputation for being a not-so-likable person. However, there were multiple factors leading to the former champion's exit. In her memoir, AJ Lee revealed that the reason behind her departure was permanent damage to her cervical spine. The 37-year-old also claimed that she had achieved all her goals as a wrestler.

Another possible reason AJ could have left was the feeling that she was being sandwiched between her husband and his on-going problems with upper management in the company at the time. In the 2010s, CM Punk's relationship with Vince McMahon was less than cordial. This led him to eventually quit before returning at Survivor Series in November 2023.

How was AJ Lee's relationship with Vince McMahon?

Speaking on Renee Paquette's podcast, the former Divas Champion revealed she shared a cordial relationship with Vince McMahon, claiming that the former chairman had told him that the doors of the company were always open for her.

"He was very kind! He was just like, 'The door is always open if you want to come back!' and that to me was — I don't know, I know it's different for some people, but to me, it was so important to go out on top, on my own terms," said AJ Lee.

Lee left the wrestling business for good in 2015. Six years later she returned, joining Women of Wrestling. However, the former WWE performer joined as an executive producer and not an in-ring talent.

Considering the nature of her injury, it is unlikely we will ever see AJ perform inside the square circle. However, she can always come back in a non-wrestling role in WWE. Will she? Only time will tell!

