Was Vince McMahon against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's wedding? Exploring their romantic link up

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are one of the most famous celebrity couples the world of sports or entertainment has to offer. The couple is happily married and have three daughters, dogs, and a lot of happiness. However, the grass on their side of the fence was not always as green as it is today.

Vince McMahon had banned his daughter from being involved with any WWE Superstar. Stephanie was an ordinary superstar; however, love took over, and she could not help but fall for Triple H. While no one knew what to expect from The Chairman, surprisingly, he was fine with it.

However, in an interview, Stephanie McMahon revealed that Vince took his blessings back.

“It was not always just all roses. We were given permission [to date] and then it was taken away. In terms of the reasons why, I don’t know if he [Vince] was getting pressure. It was a really big thing in our business for the top star to be dating the boss' daughter and all of the implications it could have." [H/T WrestlingInc]

In his book, Triple H mentioned that he had to honor Vince McMahon's wishes and separate from his daughter for 10 months. The King of Kings was in a huge dilemma as he tried to balance love life and his career.

Triple H sees current WWE Superstar as modern-day Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan

The wrestlers and in-ring performers are the backbone of WWE. However, having a great manager definitely helps you take it to another level. The best current-day example is Paul Heyman and what he has done for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

When it comes to great managers, the man who possibly tops the list is WWE Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, and it looks like Triple H has found the modern-day version of the legend. In an interview with Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, NXT Superstar Robert Stone claimed the Triple H compared him to the Hall of Fame manager.

“I mean, at one point, he didn’t even tell me when I first started, throughout maybe when I was doing the stuff feuding with Rhea Ripley or Shotzi. At some point, he kind of said I was a modern-day Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. Obviously, that was a huge compliment that I really appreciated.”

The late Bobby Heenan was one of the greatest managers to grace this industry. He worked for the company during the 1980s, which is known as the golden era. Heenan managed superstars like Mr. Perfect, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Harley Race, among others. Heenan is the measuring stick of the industry if one wishes to become a pro wrestling manager.

