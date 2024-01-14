Was WWE CCO Triple H at TNA Wrestling: Hard to Kill? Deducing the truth

Since Triple H took over the position of Chief Content Officer in WWE, many fans believe that the landscape of the company has touched new heights with dream showdowns and exciting storylines. Not only this, The King of the Kings has also done the unthinkable by bringing CM Punk back to the promotion after almost a decade.

However, recently, a photo circulated on the internet that sparked the speculations of Triple H being spotted at the TNA Hard to Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View. The rationale behind this potential belief arises due to Scott D'Amore's announcement before the show regarding a big signing at the event. This was later revealed as Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) who made his TNA after the main event of the PPV.

Additionally, earlier, there were potential signs indicating the acquisition of both TNA and WWE, which fuels the possibility of an appearance from Triple H at Hard to Kill 2024.

Despite all this speculation, the viral photo doesn't include the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based Promotion.

Triple H hypes CM Punk's Elimination Chamber announcement

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is the next International Premium Live Event of the company set to take place on February 24, 2024. The show will emanate live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Adding more excitement to the event, the company has also announced CM Punk for the show. However, it is not confirmed yet whether he will participate in a match or will just grace the event with his appearance and promo segment.

Triple H also reacted to the announcement by stating that the Perth PLE is just getting bigger.

Besides The Best in the World, stars like Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, and Logan Paul have already been promoted for this event.

It will be interesting to see how the storylines will unfold after Royal Rumble and how The CCO will book the card for Elimination Chamber 2024.

