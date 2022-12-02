Was WWE legend William Regal ever knighted?

WWE fans need no introduction to William Regal. He spent almost two decades with the company, performing as a wrestler and as an on-screen authority figure. He currently works in AEW, where he is doing bits even at the age of 54.

Regal's name is a perfect description of the way he speaks. He delivers his lines in an extremely British, almost royal manner. The fact that he dishes out banger promos on a weekly basis makes him one of those people you could listen to for hours.

The Codsall native is one of the finest British wrestling personalities of all time. Many fans have wondered if his contributions to the art have earned him a knighthood. If you came here looking for the answer to that question, read on to find out.

William Regal unfortunately doesn't have a knighthood to his name. However, he was knighted on WWE TV by King Booker once. This earned him the title of 'Sir', which made his name sound that much better. Since then, he's gone on to achieve legendary status, so much that we feel he deserves to be knighted by a real royal.

Is William Regal coming back to WWE?

Xero News @NewsXero It Seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn't



We have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster. It Seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn'tWe have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster. https://t.co/bvVv7aiQg3

William Regal's name is the latest one doing the rounds on the rumor mill. According to recent reports, some WWE staff members want Triple H to bring him back to the company from AEW. If this is true and if he does come, it would be one of the biggest signings of the HHH era.

"It Seems Regal likely had something in his AEW contract that many others didn't We have also learnt that some in WWE want regal as an on screen GM for main roster," Xero News tweeted.

The Game also teased Regal's return to the company he spent many years working for with a tweet of his own. Before the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, he tweeted out a picture of the UK native, stating that the show wasn't the same without him.

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

The former NXT GM's next step should be a big one. Whether he stays in AEW or returns home to WWE, we are sure he will continue to entertain.

