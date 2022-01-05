Cora Jade made her WWE debut on January 22, 2021 when she competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. She teamed up with Gigi Dolin and was defeated in the first round, losing to Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Just two days earlier, the former Elayna Black was officially signed by WWE and assigned to the Performance Center.

Since October 2021, she has been a mainstay on the recently rebranded NXT 2.0. She was recently involved in an NXT Women's Title match, involving Raquel Gonzalez and champion Mandy Rose.

Cora was unsuccessful in capturing the title but has earned admirers over the last few months. Many have praised her experience working in the ring despite being only 20 years old.

So was WWE NXT 2.0 star Cora Jade part of AEW?

Cora Jade was never officially signed with AEW, but she did make two appearances for the company. She first appeared on AEW Dark in October 2020 facing Red Velvet. She then returned a few weeks later, teaming up with Leyla Hirsch against Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes.

In December 2021, Cora Jade competed in a WarGames match which is one of the highlights of her WWE tenure so far. In the match, she played a major role in gaining her team the victory.

Cora spoke about the moment with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated:

"I started crying and it was such raw emotion. I fell in love with this when I was eight. It’s what I’ve wanted and worked for over the past 12 years. To go into the back after the match, after a WarGames match, and have people like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg shake my hand, it’s the craziest, most amazing thing." (h/t 411 Mania)

Where did Cora Jade wrestle before appearing for AEW and WWE?

Cora wrestled for a host of independent promotions before she got her big break on national television.

The former 'Sorceress of Sin' competed for companies such as Warrior Wrestling, AAW and Game Changer Wrestling.

She made her debut for Kaiju Attack Wrestling in a tag team match in the main event in 2018.

Jade has regularly been featured in intergender matches, with her most high-profile being a Deathmatch against Jimmy Lloyd at GCW Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore in August 2020.

