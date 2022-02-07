Paige is undoubtedly one of the most-loved women to ever step into WWE. She is known for her incredible work as a performer and General Manager.

Her movie, "Fighting with My Family", created a buzz worldwide in 2019. Fans wonder to this date if the movie was based on her real life.

So, was WWE star Paige's movie "Fighting with my Family" based on a true story?

The answer is yes. Based on the former Divas Champion's real life, the film follows the story of a rookie becoming a WWE Superstar. Director Stephen Merchant has beautifully portrayed all of her struggles in the movie.

Paige's role is played by Florence Pugh. The cast also includes talented actors like Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, and Nick Frost. WWE Stars like Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson and Zelina Vega have played small cameos in the movie as well.

Fans are still waiting for Paige's WWE return

In 2017, the former WWE Superstar suffered a severe neck injury while performing alongside Sasha Banks. It prohibited her from ever wrestling again, leading to the announcement of her in-ring retirement in 2018.

Soon after the announcement, she became the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown. She became popular for booking dream matches on every episode of the show. The McMahon family took over the blue brand's control in December 2018 and since then, she has continued to appear as a panelist for various WWE Shows.

The Anti-Diva recently teased her in-ring return through various tweets. In 2021, she posted a tweet saying "I'm not done yet" and later also posted a photo of her wrestling boots along with a poster of Fighting with My Family.

Rumors of her return spiked in January due to the Royal Rumble event. She acknowledged the trend and posted a tweet signifying her gratitude towards her fans, also sending a message to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Ronda Rousey.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE I’ve been a roasting fiend for the past few days. But for real. Feels awesome for so many people to wanna see me back. Trending nearly everyday of January. Fucking wild. Congrats to all the women. Main eventers. As it should be. Welcome back @RondaRousey I’ve been a roasting fiend for the past few days. But for real. Feels awesome for so many people to wanna see me back. Trending nearly everyday of January. Fucking wild. Congrats to all the women. Main eventers. As it should be. Welcome back @RondaRousey ❤️

We can never be sure if the former SmackDown General Manager will ever return to in-ring competition. Legends like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Shawn Michaels have previously come out of retirement, and she might join the list in the future.

