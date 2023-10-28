WATCH: How a Drew McIntyre heel turn can change WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for months now, and it has the potential to bring significant changes to WWE RAW. McIntyre is known for his charisma and in-ring skills. A heel turn can give him the opportunity to evolve his character further. He can become more ruthless, cunning, and underhanded, adding depth to his persona and making him a more complex character for fans to follow. Drew McIntyre, being a heel character, can lead or join a faction of other heel superstars, creating a powerful group that can dominate RAW.

As a bad guy, McIntyre can cut edgier and more controversial promos. He can use his mic skills to generate heat from the audience, making his matches and rivalries even more exciting. His character's ruthless nature and willingness to do whatever it takes to win can position him as a top contender, potentially leading to title reigns that elevate the prestige of those championships. Transforming a top star like Drew into a heel can generate buzz and interest among fans, potentially leading to increased ratings for WWE RAW.

