WATCH: 10 minor incidents that changed a career of WWE Superstar

WWE Superstars do everything they can to become stars in the industry. But sometimes all they need is a minor incident that can change their career. Just take The Rock's heel turn, for example. When he made his debut as Rocky Maiviya, he was instantly rejected by the fans, but just a few years after turning heel, he became one of the biggest stars in wrestling.

And who can forget Kofi Mania? Kofi Kingston wasn't even supposed to be in the title picture in 2019. Mustafa Ali, unfortunately, got injured, and Kofi got an opportunity to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, and the rest, as we know, is history.

These are the minor incidents that changed a career:

A tweet leads to the creation of AEW.

Miz's epic promo earns him the WWE title.

Introduction of Mr. Socko.

Botched move becomes DDT.

"Die Rocky Die" chants make The Rock a megastar.

Mustafa Ali's injury leads to KofiMania.

The Curtain Call creates Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Daniel Bryan's 18-second loss creates a ripple effect.

A broken nose makes Becky Lynch, The Man.

John Cena's freestyle saves him from getting fired.

