WATCH: 10 moments where WWE Superstars were accidentally unmasked

From Rey Mysterio to Kane, many WWE Superstars have worn masks while competing in the ring. For a luchador, the mask is not just a gimmick, it is a matter of honor and pride. The masked wrestler tries to protect his identity as much as possible.

It is considered a huge deal when they put his mask on the line in a match. But imagine how disheartening it becomes when they accidentally get unmasked. Well, there have been many cases where a masked wrestler has been unmasked due to botched maneuvers. Considering the nature of pro wrestling, which involves acrobatics and violence, this is not very uncommon in WWE.

Remember when Shawn Michaels knocked Kane's mask off his face at Crown Jewel 2018? It was a hilarious moment, but there have been many similar moments in WWE over the years. Click on the video below to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

WWE Superstars who were unmasked

These WWE Superstars were accidentally unmasked

Rey Mysterio by Alberto Del Rio

Kalisto by Cedric Alexander

Gran Metalik by Neville

Lince Dorado by Drew Gulak

Rey Mysterio by Chris Jericho

Kalisto by Alberto Del Rio

Mia Yim on RAW debut

Sin Cara on Social Media

Kalisto by Alberti Del Rio

Kane by Shawn Michaels

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes