WATCH: 10 unrecognizable WWE Superstars

WWE Superstars need to truly connect with the audience in order to get over. Everyone has a different personality and stars do a lot of work to entertain the fans. However, many performers are unrecognizable from the stars we once knew. Some switched careers, while others had to battle their personal demons.

Remember Sunny from the 1990s? She was one of the most recognizable women in WWE at the time, but today fans cannot even identify her. She has been arrested multiple times for DUIs, domestic abuse, and unlawful possession of weapons. But she is not the only one, as there are many WWE Superstars who are unrecognizable.

Click on the video below to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more similar content.

WWE Superstars who are unrecognizable

These WWE Superstars are unrecognizable today

Steve Blackman

Charlie Hass

Rico Constantino

Spike Dudley

Adam Rose

Perry Saturn

Tito Santana

Mideon

Snitsky

Sunny

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes