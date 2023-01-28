WATCH: 10 Worst booking mistakes in WWE Royal Rumble history

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most exciting match in WWE. From Kofi Kingston saving himself from getting eliminated to Drew McIntyre kicking Brock Lesnar out of the ring, we have seen some incredible moments in the Rumble match. However, WWE has also made bad booking decisions in the Royal Rumble.
Who can forget the 2015 Royal Rumble when the crowd turned on the match the moment Daniel Bryan was eliminated? It should have been a stepping stone for Roman Reigns, but the crowd instantly turned on the Big Dog.
There have been many similar cases when WWE made booking mistakes at the Royal Rumble.
Booking mistakes in Royal Rumble by WWE
These are the booking mistakes that WWE made at the Royal Rumble
- Lex Lugar and Bret Hart co-winners
- Vince McMahon winning in 1999
- 40-man Royal Rumble
- Sheamus winning instead of Jericho in 2012
- Batista winning instead of Bryan in 2014
- Roman Reigns winning instead of Bryan in 2015
- Triple H winning instead of Ambrose in 2016
- Roman Reigns as number 30 in 2017
- Ronda Rousey winning in 2022
- Shane McMahon in the final 4 in 2022