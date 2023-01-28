WATCH: 10 Worst booking mistakes in WWE Royal Rumble history

The Royal Rumble match is arguably the most exciting match in WWE. From Kofi Kingston saving himself from getting eliminated to Drew McIntyre kicking Brock Lesnar out of the ring, we have seen some incredible moments in the Rumble match. However, WWE has also made bad booking decisions in the Royal Rumble.

Who can forget the 2015 Royal Rumble when the crowd turned on the match the moment Daniel Bryan was eliminated? It should have been a stepping stone for Roman Reigns, but the crowd instantly turned on the Big Dog.

Lex Lugar and Bret Hart co-winners

Vince McMahon winning in 1999

40-man Royal Rumble

Sheamus winning instead of Jericho in 2012

Batista winning instead of Bryan in 2014

Roman Reigns winning instead of Bryan in 2015

Triple H winning instead of Ambrose in 2016

Roman Reigns as number 30 in 2017

Ronda Rousey winning in 2022

Shane McMahon in the final 4 in 2022

