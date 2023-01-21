WATCH: 10 WWE's biggest botches in Royal Rumble

Who doesn't love the Royal Rumble? Whenever the countdown starts as a WWE Superstar gets ready to come out, the excitement level of the audience goes off the roof. However, we have seen many botches in a Royal Rumble match over the years. Many wrestlers have found bizarre ways of botching spots.

Remember at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, Titus O'Neil broke the internet after he slipped and slid under the ring during his entrance? The moment was so funny that WWE kept showing it to the audience throughout the match.

However, some Royal Rumble botches were not funny, and many major plans were thrown out the window because of the botches. Click on the video below to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Botches in WWE Royal Rumble

These were the botches that happened at the Royal Rumble

AJ Styles get hurt (2020) Alex Ryley gets eliminated (2011) Titus O'Neil's slip (Greatest Royal Rumble) Mil Mascaras (1997) Stone Cold Steve Austin gets eliminated (1996) Titus O'Neil's awkward elimination (2015) Randy Savage jumps over the top rope (1992) The Rock's botch (2000) Batista's self-elimination (2005) Vince McMahon tears his quads (2005)

