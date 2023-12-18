WWE

WATCH: 5 biggest WWE secrets exposed

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Dec 18, 2023 13:08 IST
WWE has captivated audiences worldwide, and the company has relied heavily on secrecy to keep the fans on their feet. However, despite WWE's efforts to maintain the illusion of spontaneity, eagle-eyed fans often catch secrets.

In high-octane matches, wrestlers sometimes employ props or 'cash pads' to soften the impact of falls or stunts. Fans have meticulously analyzed footages, identifying instances where these pads become visible during intense moments, momentarily breaking the illusion of the match's raw intensity.

On some occasions, The Undertaker's entrances or disappearances during matches seemed otherworldly, leading to speculation. However, some fans have captured The Deadman entering the ring after hiding under it. Also, the well-timed camera cuts and strategic lighting create the illusion of this otherworldly feats, demystifying the magic behind The Undertaker's mystique.

There have been many such instances when fans have caught these secrets.

These WWE secrets have been exposed

  • Vince McMahon sends direct orders
  • The Undertaker's teleportation
  • Crash pads
  • Blood capsules
  • Why are the referees so important?

