WATCH: 5 CRAZY Stephanie McMahon Romances In WWE

Stephanie McMahon has been a staple for WWE ever since making her first appearance on TV. She was first seen in 1999 during a storyline with The Ministry of Darkness when The Undertaker kidnapped her and almost forcefully married her, but Stone Cold Steve Austin saved the day. A few months later, she turned heel and got romantically involved with Triple H on screen. The romance would continue off-screen, and the couple ended up marrying each other in 2003.

The Billion Dollar Princess has given many memorable moments in WWE, and she has also been involved in quite a few romantic angles in the promotion. Remember her entire storyline with Kurt Angle, where the Olympic Gold Medalist was actively flirting with her? Or her on-screen marriage angle with Test?

There have been quite a few romantic angles involving Stephanie McMahon.

