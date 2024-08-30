WATCH: 5 Times WWE punished wrestlers for breaking rules

Sometimes, WWE Superstars do things that the management doesn't like. This leads to severe consequences.

When Mandy Rose was released from the company in December 2022, she was at the height of her career, reigning as the NXT Women's Champion for more than 400 days. However, the promotion came to know that Rose was posting explicit content on a premium subscription service, which was outside the parameters of her contract. She dropped her title to Roxanne Parez before getting released.

Similarly, in 2015, Rusev got engaged to Lana. This was around the time Rusev was dating Summer Rae while Lana was with Dolph Ziggler on TV. WWE had to end that storyline abruptly as the news of Rusev and Lana getting engaged went viral. This enraged Vince McMahon, and he punished the couple for breaking the news. Rusev lost his momentum and was pushed down the card while Lana disappeared from TV.

Trending

There are many such incidents where the wrestlers got punished for breaking the rules.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out the video below:

These WWE wrestlers were punished for breaking the rules

RVD punished for drug-related charges

Mandy Rose released for NSFW content

Lana and Rusev are punished for going public

Batista fined!

The Kliq's tragedy

Watch the video above to learn about wrestlers who were punished by the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback