WATCH: 5 unscripted WWE Royal Rumble moments

The WWE Royal Rumble is known for its unpredictable nature and the excitement it brings to fans. While most of the moments in professional wrestling are predetermined, the Royal Rumble has witnessed its fair share of unscripted magic.

The 2005 Royal Rumble is infamous for its unforgettable ending. It marked a historic moment when Batista and John Cena tumbled over the top rope simultaneously. The stakes were high, as both men were the final two in the match, competing for a chance to headline WrestleMania. In a surprising twist, the two collided near the ropes, resulting in a double elimination. The unexpected conclusion left fans in awe, showcasing that things sometimes don't go as planned in the heat of the moment.

Another unscripted moment happened during the ending of the Royal Rumble 2000. The Rock and Big Show were the final two competitors left in the ring. In a moment that stunned the WWE Universe, The Rock executed a move that sent the Big Show over the top rope. However, Rocky's feet also touched the floor at the same time, if not before Show's, but he was ultimately declared the winner.

There have been many unscripted Rumble moments in WWE history.

These are the unscripted moments that occurred during the Royal Rumble

Batista and John Cena eliminate each other

Alex Riley gets eliminated by accident

Savage eliminates Jake the Snake and himself

Austin botches his Royal Rumble debut

The Rock eliminates the Big Show and himself

