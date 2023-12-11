WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars who almost went bankrupt

Some of the most iconic WWE wrestlers have been on the brink of financial ruin due to unforeseen circumstances. The legendary Ric Flair, who was known for his lavish lifestyle both in and out of the ring, faced dire financial challenges. Despite his substantial earnings from wrestling, Flair's extravagant spending habits and legal disputes led to severe financial difficulties.

Flair's fellow Evolution member, Batista, also faced financial challenges. After leaving WWE in 2010, Dave struggled to get Hollywood roles and lost all his savings. Thankfully, he landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy, which allowed him to recover after he went completely broke.

The stories of these WWE superstars shed light on the harsh realities of professional wrestling. Despite their success in the ring and substantial earnings, mismanagement and personal struggles pushed these wrestlers to the brink of financial collapse.

These WWE wrestlers went bankrupt

Lex Lugar

Dave Bautista

Ric Flair

Joey Mercury

Scott Hall

