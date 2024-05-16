WATCH: 5 WWE Superstars who used their backstage influence

Over the years, many WWE Superstars have used their backstage influence to advance in their careers. Hall of Famers like Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart seemingly had actual clauses in their contracts to have creative control, providing them with significant power behind the scenes.

In 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, while Jinder Mahal held the WWE Championship. Hence, WWE decided to book a Champion vs. Champion at Survivor Series. According to reports, Lesnar did not want to work with Mahal, and just days before the bout, the latter dropped his title to AJ Styles. The Beast Incarnate ultimately ended up facing Styles at the show.

Similarly, Randy Orton allegedly used his influence to ask WWE to release Mr. Kennedy from WWE. In 2009, Kennedy inadvertently dropped Orton on his head, which did not sit well with The Viper. Per reports, Orton informed the management about Kennedy being unsafe in the ring. This led to the former champion's departure.

In the following year, Orton reportedly halted Kofi Kingston's push after the latter botched a move. However, The New Day member went on to achieve much success in the promotion.

