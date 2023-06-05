WATCH: 7 SECRETS about Vince McMahon that you don't know!

Vince McMahon has had a long and storied career in WWE. While many aspects of his life and career are widely known, there are a few lesser-known secrets about him.

Before becoming a prominent figure in the wrestling world, McMahon started his career as a ringside announcer. He worked for his father's promotion, World Wide Wrestling Federation, and gained valuable experience in various roles, including commentary and production.

Before he bought his father out and took over the WWE, Vince was referred to as 'Junior' by his father, Vince McMahon Sr., which apparently he hated. Similarly, there have been quite a few secrets about Vince McMahon that fans might not know about.

McMahon announced his retirement from the company last year but returned in early 2023 to assume the position of Executive Chairman. The former WWE CEO spearheaded a sale of his company to the Endeavor group.

Click the video below to see the complete list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for similar content.

These are the secrets of Vince McMahon

He does not like tag team wrestling

He does not like being referred to as Junior

He does not like sneezing

Watch the video to see the complete list.

Poll : 0 votes