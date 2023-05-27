WATCH: 7 Shocking stars who walked out of WWE

Over the years, there have been numerous instances where WWE superstars decided to walk out or leave the company. These departures occurred for various reasons, including contract disputes, creative frustrations, personal issues, or a desire to explore other opportunities in the wrestling industry.

The most famous instance happened in 2014 when CM Punk walked out of the WWE after the Royal Rumble match due to creative frustrations, and WWE fired him on his wedding day.

Punk hasn't returned to the company since then. However, seven years after the infamous incident in 2021, the former WWE Champion returned to pro wrestling at All Elite Wrestling. Similarly, there have been quite a few instances where wrestlers walked out of the company.

These WWE Superstars walked out of the company

Sasha Banks

Lex Lugar

Stone Cold Steve Austin

