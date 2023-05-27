WATCH: 7 Shocking stars who walked out of WWE

Create

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified May 27, 2023 00:26 IST
Over the years, there have been numerous instances where WWE superstars decided to walk out or leave the company. These departures occurred for various reasons, including contract disputes, creative frustrations, personal issues, or a desire to explore other opportunities in the wrestling industry.

The most famous instance happened in 2014 when CM Punk walked out of the WWE after the Royal Rumble match due to creative frustrations, and WWE fired him on his wedding day.

Punk hasn't returned to the company since then. However, seven years after the infamous incident in 2021, the former WWE Champion returned to pro wrestling at All Elite Wrestling. Similarly, there have been quite a few instances where wrestlers walked out of the company.

  • Sasha Banks
  • Lex Lugar
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin

