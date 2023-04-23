While intergender wrestling is a rare occurrence in WWE, the promotion often makes its way around with mixed tag team matches. A male and a female take on another pair, and what could be better than this pair being a real-life couple?

Over the years, there have been numerous instances where fans have seen a real-life pair work together inside the squared circle to take on their opponents. From owners to champions, these power couples have made their presence known by fighting alongside their partners on TV.

These real-life couples have fought together in a WWE ring

Some of the best matches featuring real-life couples that we have chosen for the video above are:

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

Sable & Marc Mero vs. Goldust & Luna Vachon

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee & Mia Yim

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs. Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey

