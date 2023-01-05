[WATCH] Bloodline member spotted hanging out with John Cena after WWE SmackDown

A video has emerged of John Cena hanging out with NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day and a member of The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown.

John Cena returned to the ring this past Friday on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022. He teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline in a tag team bout in the main event. The Leader of Cenation returned to the ring to keep his twenty-year streak alive of wrestling at least one match for the company every year.

In the video, Cena is seen talking with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Soon Jimmy Uso showed up, and the two shook hands and exchanged pleasantries. After Jimmy and The New Day walked away, the 16-time world champion noticed the camera filming him and hilariously froze to end the video.

Ric Flair on seeing John Cena backstage at WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Ric Flair was also at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay for last Friday's edition of SmackDown.

His daughter, Charlotte Flair, made her shocking return to the company after eight months away and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Queen was off of TV since dropping the title to Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2022.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy disclosed that he was backstage this past Friday and felt like part of the family after seeing Roman Reigns and John Cena again.

"I was in the building. I went and saw Roman [Reigns] and John [Cena]. God, it was just like, the greatest time; I mean, I really felt like part of the family again. I'm like; it's just, I just had a ball," said Ric Flair. [From 8:30 to 8:42]

The Leader of the Cenation showed that he still has more than one match left in him during the tag team bout on WWE SmackDown. Time will tell if the 45-year-old is booked for a big match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

