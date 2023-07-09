[WATCH] Brock Lesnar's three-word reaction when a female fan asked him for a photo

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar once had an awkward encounter with a female fan at an airport.

Fans who have read Lesnar's book Death Clutch are well aware of the fact that he isn't a fan of the limelight that comes with being a celebrity. He is quite a private person and isn't much into socializing, judging by his past comments.

Back in 2014, a female fan saw Brock Lesnar and his wife Sable at an airport and decided to approach them. The fan's husband recorded the interaction and shared it on YouTube. The fan asked Lesnar if she could get a picture with him, to which he replied with the following: "No, not today." The fan then thanked The Beast Incarnate before walking away.

Brock Lesnar's comments about interacting with fans

Lesnar mentioned in his 2011 autobiography that he deserves a private life and that fans should respect the fact that he just wants to be left alone. He also mentioned being jealous of fellow WWE Superstar Kane, who didn't have to show his face on TV (until he was unmasked on WWE RAW in 2003).

"That’s why, in some ways, the WWE character I envied the most was Kane. He had the greatest gig ever, because he was a big star who wore a mask on TV. When he went home, he’d get to take off the mask and live a normal life. Nobody knew what he looked like, and no one ever bothered him when he went about his personal life. He must have had about as normal a life as you can have in professional wrestling." [Death Clutch]

Brock Lesnar is still wrestling, though he isn't as active as he used to be during his first WWE stint. He is still one of the biggest draws in pro-wrestling and receives a massive reaction whenever he hits the ring.

Do you remember this incident? What was your initial reaction when you saw the clip?

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes