Watch: Brooke Hogan reacts to question about controversial Hulk Hogan incident

Brooke Hogan recently dodged a question about a pretty well-known incident involving her father, Hulk Hogan.

The Immortal One will go down in history as one of the most controversial men in the business. Hogan is one of the greatest wrestlers this industry has ever seen. However, his real-life controversies have dented his reputation.

Hogan's daughter Brooke recently gave an interview at a fan convention. At one point during the interview, she brought up the topic of the lack of wrestling unions:

“It’s funny because I was talking to Brittney Page, Diamond Dallas Page’s daughter, and we were like, ‘why isn’t there a wrestling union. I gave it a Google and I really don’t want to dive into that."

The interviewer hinted that her father was the reason behind the lack of unions in pro-wrestling. Here's what he said:

“There’s one reason, and his name is...?"

Brooke ended up avoiding the question. Check out her response below:

“There's one reason. I don’t know. I have no idea who you’re talking about.”

You can check out the full video below:

Hulk Hogan allegedly snitched to Vince McMahon about wrestlers starting a union

The Immortal One might be partially responsible for preventing a union in WWE. Legendary wrestler Jesse Ventura attempted to start a union in professional wrestling back in the day. He went on to sue Vince McMahon for labeling his in-ring competitors as independent contractors.

Juan C. Reneo @ReneusMeister If you feel bad about WWE wrestlers not being allowed to have Twitch accounts, remember that Hulk Hogan snitched to Vinny Mac about Jesse Ventura's plans of a wrestlers union back in 84. If you feel bad about WWE wrestlers not being allowed to have Twitch accounts, remember that Hulk Hogan snitched to Vinny Mac about Jesse Ventura's plans of a wrestlers union back in 84. https://t.co/zojJUj4A2A

During the court hearing, McMahon revealed that it was Hulk Hogan who told him that Ventura was trying to create a union. In 2016, the former WWE commentator appeared on The Steve Austin Show and poured his heart out about Hogan's 'betrayal'.

Ventura seemed quite surprised over the fact that Hogan ratted him out to Vince, as he considered The Hulkster a friend.

The Hall of Famer's actions didn't sit too well with those who were hoping for a wrestling union. It would certainly have been interesting to see an actual union being started in pro-wrestling.

What do you think of Brooke's comments? What is your stance when it comes to unions in pro-wrestling?

