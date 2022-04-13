[Watch] Cody Rhodes makes fan's dream come true on RAW

Cody Rhodes loves his fanbase and tries to give back to them whenever possible.

Last night on WWE RAW, during Rhodes' entrance, he stopped in front of a young fan at ringside and presented him with his white American Nightmare weight belt. It was evident just by watching it on television how much this moment meant to the boy.

It was later discovered on social media that it was actually the child's birthday, making the moment between him and Rhodes all the more special.

Superstars giving an item to a fan at ringside was made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who would present a fan at ringside a pair of his pink shades before every match.

Cody Rhodes had tried to gift his weight belt before but had less than desirable results

While Cody Rhodes has been known to give away his weight belt to fans over the last few years, there have been times when it didn't go according to plan.

Back on the November 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Chicago, The American Nightmare attempted to toss the weight belt out into the crowd. But instead of the kind gesture being accepted by the fan who caught it, they threw the weight belt back instead, nearly striking AEW referee Aubrey Edwards in the process.

The American Nightmare recently said on an episode of Busted Open Radio that the night he found out that he was departing All Elite Wrestling was after an event in Chicago. Perhaps this occurrence played a part in Rhodes' decision to leave the company he helped found behind.

