WATCH: Craziest Eliminations in WWE Royal Rumble History - Part 1

The WWE Royal Rumble is an annual event that features one of the most exciting and unpredictable matches in professional wrestling - the Royal Rumble match. This unique battle royal format involves 30 participants entering the ring at timed intervals, and the only way to be eliminated is to be thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the floor. Over the years, the Royal Rumble has seen its fair share of jaw-dropping and downright crazy eliminations that have left fans in awe.

The Royal Rumble in 2002 witnessed one of the most shocking and unexpected eliminations in its history when Maven, a young talent at the time, eliminated the legendary Undertaker. Maven entered the rumble as an underdog, having won a spot in the match through the 'Tough Enough' reality show. As The Undertaker dominated proceedings in the ring, Maven seized the opportunity to make a name for himself and drop-kicked The Phenom out of the ring, causing him to stumble and inadvertently fall over the top rope. The crowd erupted in disbelief as Maven celebrated his unbelievable elimination of The Deadman.

The Royal Rumble in 2020 also delivered a monumental moment that changed the landscape of WWE when Drew McIntyre eliminated the dominant, and seemingly unstoppable, Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate, who entered the rumble at number 1, had been on a rampage, eliminating every competitor in his path.

