Watch: Doudrop praised for being a safe worker after what she did during an Alexa Bliss spot on WWE RAW

Doudrop has been receiving a lot of praise for being a safe in-ring worker after a clip of her ringside spot with Alexa Bliss from WWE RAW went viral recently.

The former NXT UK star teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. to face Alexa Bliss and Asuka in their first-round match of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

While Doudrop and her partner were on the losing end, one particular moment from the match stood out in the fans' eyes. As seen in the video below, the 31-year-old placed her hand behind Alexa Bliss' head just before she sent her opponent crashing into the steel ring post.

Considering Alexa Bliss' history with concussions, Doudrop's incredibly safe way of executing the move naturally drew plaudits from several fans online.

While some even criticized Doudrop for making the spot look 'fake,' fans quickly noted that it was the production team's fault for showing the wrong camera angle.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Mads @madz6180 @AmericanWolf_ @The_Starstruck nah this isn’t hate. This is true, she gets it. She understands she’s a bigger girl and she doesn’t wanna hurt her smaller COLLEAGUES by not paying attention. They may be Fighting in the ring but that’s it. Props to her for fighting safely(how it should be no matter weight) @AmericanWolf_ @The_Starstruck nah this isn’t hate. This is true, she gets it. She understands she’s a bigger girl and she doesn’t wanna hurt her smaller COLLEAGUES by not paying attention. They may be Fighting in the ring but that’s it. Props to her for fighting safely(how it should be no matter weight)

AdorkableLee @jieshii_kun @Elitekid_Skeals @The_Starstruck I mean, blame the production crew for that. It was a bad angle. If it had been almost any other angle, it wouldn't have looked so bad. @Elitekid_Skeals @The_Starstruck I mean, blame the production crew for that. It was a bad angle. If it had been almost any other angle, it wouldn't have looked so bad.

Doudrop could have a bright future in Triple H's WWE

Doudrop being safe and technically sound in the ring should not surprise anybody, as the 31-year-old superstar began her wrestling training as a teenager in 2016.

The Scottish wrestler competed on the independent circuit for several years and made a name for herself outside WWE as 'Viper.'

The highly-rated wrestler eventually signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019 and was featured as part of the NXT UK brand under the 'Piper Niven' moniker.

The former Stardom champion got her big break on the main roster in June 2021, when she debuted on RAW as Eva Marie's protege and was repackaged as Doudrop.

While her angle with Marie didn't last long, Doudrop has continued to be involved in various storylines as a member of the red brand.

The recent management shake-up in WWE could benefit Doudrop as she could get her old name back pretty soon.

The former 24/7 champion confirmed having discussions with Triple H regarding the possible change as she looks to return to her dominating ways in the women's division.

Do you think Doudrop deserves a push in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

