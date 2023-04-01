WrestleMania is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, where WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line in front of thousands of fans to create unforgettable moments. While fans see the action in the ring, emotional backstage moments often go unnoticed.

One of the most iconic backstage WrestleMania moments happened at WrestleMania 32 after the gruesome Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon.

Shane and Vince McMahon shared a touching moment after the match, with Vince embracing his son with a tear in his eyes.

These backstage moments are what make the event truly special, as they showcase the deep connections that wrestlers have with each other. Over the years, there have been many emotional backstage moments at WrestleMania.

Click on the video below to see the full list

Emotional backstage moments at WrestleMania

These backstage WrestleMania moments left WWE fans amazed

Vince McMahon goes to the hospital with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30

Vince McMahon embraces Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32

The Rock and The Miz at WrestleMania 27

You can check out the rest of the list in the video.

