WATCH: Former WWE Head Writer Answers Web's Most Searched Questions Pt. 2

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo's impact on wrestling is both undeniable and divisive. His tenure at WWE saw a surge in popularity, marked by memorable characters, shocking plot twists, and a shift towards more adult-oriented content. He was instrumental in crafting storylines that captivated audiences, propelling WWE to unprecedented success in the 'Monday Night Wars' against WCW.

Russo's departure from WWE in 1999 was the culmination of creative differences and a desire for a change in career direction. He ventured to WCW and later worked for TNA Wrestling as a creative consultant, continuing to implement his storytelling style while facing similar criticisms and accolades.

Now, the former head writer of WWE has answered some of the most-searched questions on the web, including why WWF shifted to WWE and how wrestlers bleed inside the ring. Russo's responses offer an invaluable viewpoint for wrestling fans looking from the outside.

Click on the video below to watch and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.